GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau Fire says two people have been displaced after a fire in their kitchen spread to the roof of their apartment building.

The fire triggered the building's alarm system at around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Sixty residents of the building on rue Bédard had to evacuate. No one was hurt.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The Red Cross is looking after the two people who were displaced from their home by the fire.

The blaze did an estimated $45,000 in damage.