

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Fire says two people have been displaced following a Sunday morning blaze.

Firefighters were called to 32 rue de Sagard Sunday morning when one of the residents woke to the sound of crackling flames above them.

The fire was contained to the attic and was under control by 8:45 a.m.

It did an estimated $64,800 in damage.

No one was hurt.