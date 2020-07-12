OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services says two people are in hospital after a cooking fire damaged their Mooney's Bay-area apartment.

According to a press release, firefighters were called to 740 Springland Dr. at 9:05 a.m. Sunday. The fire was in a ground floor apartment and was under control by 9:20 a.m.

The two occupants were transported to hospital after being assessed by paramedics at the scene. Their condition was not immediately known.

The tenants will also be displaced from their home because of fire and smoke damage.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be assisting the displaced residents.