OTTAWA -- Two more residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19, while eight new cases of the virus have been detected.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases in its daily epidemiology update on Thursday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ottawa on March 11, there has been 1,930 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 240 deaths.

Thirty-seven residents are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 56-years-old. The youngest case involved a four-month-old.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 80 per cent of COVID-19 cases are now resolved.

The report shows 1,544 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 146 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Source of COVID-19

Half of Ottawa’s 1,930 cases of COVID-19 are linked to an outbreak in a retirement home, long-term care home, group home, hospital or shelter.

Ottawa Public Health says 975 cases are linked to an institutional outbreak.

A total of 426 cases, 22 per cent, are linked to close contact with a known case or linked to a community outbreak.

The report shows 10 per cent of COVID-19 cases, 183 cases, are linked to community transmission of the virus.