OTTAWA -- Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health released no other details about the 24th and 25th deaths in Ottawa linked to novel coronavirus in its daily Epidemiology Update.

Fifty-four new cases of COVID-19 were also announced on Monday, bringing the total laboratory confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa to 857.

Ottawa Public Health announced 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on the same day Ontario released new modelling data showing cases of COVID-19 across the province have peaked.

A new report says “while earlier models predicted a peak in cases in May, public health interventions, including widespread adherence to physical distancing, have accelerated the peak to now.”

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 51 years-old. The oldest case of COVID-19 involves a 105-year-old resident of Ottawa.

On Monday morning, 37 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 10 in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa Public Health says 359 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. As of Monday. 42 per cent of the 857 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Transmission of COVID-19

Nearly half of the laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are linked to contact with a known case of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health says 410 of the 857 cases are linked to contact with a known case.

Twenty per cent of the cases are linked to community transmission. The report says 169 cases of COVID-19 had no travel or no known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.