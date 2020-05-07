OTTAWA -- Two more residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new deaths in its daily Epidemiology Update, but provided no other details about the deaths.

There has been 141 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since late March.

Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 were also announced on Thursday, bringing the total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa to 1,579.

The average age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 57 years-old, with the youngest case involving a four-month-old child.

According to Ottawa Public Health, 397 health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.