Two deaths, 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 3:01PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Two more residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.
Ottawa Public Health announced the new deaths in its daily Epidemiology Update, but provided no other details about the deaths.
There has been 141 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since late March.
Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 were also announced on Thursday, bringing the total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa to 1,579.
The average age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 57 years-old, with the youngest case involving a four-month-old child.
According to Ottawa Public Health, 397 health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.