Two dead in tractor trailer crash on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Several tractor trailers collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Gardiners Road in Kingston, Ont. Oct. 13, 2021. Two drivers were killed. (Submitted)
KINGSTON, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401.
In a release, the OPP said the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Gardiners Road. Two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and a third driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The initial investigation suggests an eastbound tractor trailer crossed the median and collided with transport trucks in the westbound lane. In all four transport trucks, including a double-trailer truck, were invovled.
The victims of the crash have not yet been identified.
Highway 401 westbound from Gardiners Road to County Road 6 has been closed to all traffic and rerouted to the emergency detour route.
OPP expect the road to be closed all day.