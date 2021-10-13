KINGSTON, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401.

In a release, the OPP said the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Gardiners Road. Two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and a third driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The initial investigation suggests an eastbound tractor trailer crossed the median and collided with transport trucks in the westbound lane. In all four transport trucks, including a double-trailer truck, were invovled.

The victims of the crash have not yet been identified.

Highway 401 westbound from Gardiners Road to County Road 6 has been closed to all traffic and rerouted to the emergency detour route.

OPP expect the road to be closed all day.