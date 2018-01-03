

Joanne Schnurr , CTV Ottawa





Two people have died in a crash near mont Tremblant in Quebec involving a police cruiser. The Sureté du Québec officer was on her way to another collision when it happened. Both of those killed were in the other car. The Independent Investigations Bureau confirms the death of a 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. It happened along route 323 in Amherst. The police officer was injured but not critically. Road conditions are deteriorating in much of Québec as snow continues to fall.