Two dead in overnight fire in Barrhaven
Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 5:20AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 31, 2020 5:49AM EDT
Ottawa firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze at 58 Barnstone Dr. March 31, 2020. (Photo: Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Paramedics say two people have been found dead in a row house complex in Barrhaven after an overnight fire.
Ottawa Firefighters were called to 58 Barnstone Dr.–near Strandherd Drive and Cresthaven Drive–at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday for a fire at a row house complex.
The fire had spread to other units and a second alarm was called.
Ottawa Paramedics said a 51-year-old woman suffered minor smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital. Later, firefighters found two bodies inside one of the units.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.