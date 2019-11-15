Two dead in Gatineau house fire
Two people are dead after a house fire in Gatineau’s east end Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called just befofe 4 p.m. to the fire at a home on Rue de la Madeleine.
A 60-year-old man and 61-year-old woman were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the city of Gatineau said in a news release Friday morning.
Investigators believe the fire was likely accidental, but remain on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.