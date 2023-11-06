OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Two dead in fatal car crash near Trenton, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Ontario Provincial Police say two people have died after a two-car crash on Sunday afternoon.

    Quinte West OPP were called around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a two-vehicle collision on County Road 40 at Gunter Settlement Road in Quinte West, about 10 kilometres north of Trenton, Ont.

    Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not determined a cause of the crash.

    An investigation into the crash is continuing. 

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quebec retirees $55M richer after winning lottery jackpot

    Two Quebec retirees are $55 million richer after hitting the Lotto Max jackpot on Halloween. Jean Laroque used the money from a small previous Lotto Max win to purchase a ticket for the Oct. 31 draw from a depanneur in Coaticook. He checked his ticket online the next day and said he was shocked when he saw $55,000,000 pop up on the screen.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News