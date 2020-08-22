Advertisement
Two cyclists struck by vehicle in Ottawa's south-end treated for minor injuries
Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 4:10PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Two cyclists were treated for minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south-end.
Ottawa Police say four cyclists were riding single file on Fourth Line Road just before 10 a.m., when a vehicle struck two of the cyclists while turning.
The cyclists were treated for minor injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.