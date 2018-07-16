Two cows burned in east-end barn fire
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 2:41AM EDT
Two cows were treated for minor burns following a barn fire in Ottawa’s east-end.
Ottawa Fire responded to a 911 call from a resident reporting a fire in a barn on Magladry Road just after 4 p.m. Sunday.
There were approximately 200 animals in the 200 foot long barn.
Officials say a cart inside the barn was one fire.
One teenager was transported to hospital with non-critical injuries. One other person was treated on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.