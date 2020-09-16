Advertisement
Two COVID-19 testing sites at capacity following crush of test-seekers
Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020 2:28PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 16, 2020 2:29PM EDT
File photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
OTTAWA -- Two COVID-19 testing sites have closed down early after reaching capacity because so many people are seeking tests.
Both the Heron Road COVID-19 care clinic and the Moodie Drive COVID-19 care clinic closed early, according to the hospital that run them.
Meanwhile, the City has announced extended hours at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena.
This comes after Ottawa Public Health and the Ottawa Hospital said people who do not need COVID-19 tests have been clogging up the system.
It is recommended you seek testing only if you are symptomatic or have been directed to seek testing by a public health official as part of a contact tracing investigation.