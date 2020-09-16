OTTAWA -- Two COVID-19 testing sites have closed down early after reaching capacity because so many people are seeking tests.

Both the Heron Road COVID-19 care clinic and the Moodie Drive COVID-19 care clinic closed early, according to the hospital that run them.

The West COVID-19 Care Clinic on Moodie has reached maximum capacity and is not taking additional visitors for the day.



The West COVID-19 Care Clinic on Moodie has reached maximum capacity and is not taking additional visitors for the day.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

The COVID-19 Care Clinic on Heron has reached maximum capacity for the day and is not taking additional visitors. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

Meanwhile, the City has announced extended hours at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena.

This comes after Ottawa Public Health and the Ottawa Hospital said people who do not need COVID-19 tests have been clogging up the system.

It is recommended you seek testing only if you are symptomatic or have been directed to seek testing by a public health official as part of a contact tracing investigation.