Two Cornwall, Ont. residents facing charges following child pornography investigation

Two Cornwall, Ont. residents are facing charges following a child pornography investigation involving police forces in Canada and the United States.

Ottawa police say in July, an investigation started in New Hampshire, where reports had been filed for incidents of possession, manufacturing, distribution of child pornography and child luring.

"The investigation led police to believe a 15-year-old victim from New Hampshire and an adult male from Ontario were planning to meet for a sexual purpose," police said in a statement.

In September, the Ottawa Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit took over the investigation.

Police say on Thursday, officers arrested two Cornwall residents, and conducted a search warrant at a home in Cornwall where the accused were temporarily staying.

Doric Latreille, 23, of Cornwall, Ont. is facing multiple luring and child pornography offences, while Jennifer Lalonde, 22, of Cornwall is charged with possession of child pornography.

The Ottawa Police Service worked with Amherst Police Service in New Hampshire, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Ottawa, HSI New Hampshire, OPP International Child Exploitation Unit and the Cornwall Police Service.