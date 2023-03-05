Two children taken to hospital after crash on Queensway

Ottawa paramedics say two children were taken to hospital after a crash on the Queensway on Sunday.

A paramedic officer came across a single-car crash on Highway 417 near Main Street around noon.

Two adults and two children were assessed at the scene.

The adults did not require a trip to the hospital, but the children, both under 10 years old, were transported in stable condition.

A single westbound lane and the shoulder were briefly closed while emergency officials attended the scene. All lanes are now open.