Two charged with homicide, arson in Gatineau fatal fire

GATINEAU -

A Gatineau man and woman were arrested this week in Granby, Que. in connection with a Jan. 26 arson attack on an apartment building that left one man dead.

Gatineau police said Éric Dion, 41, and Caroline Dupuis-Lepage, 31, both of Gatineau, have already appeared in court to face charges of second-degree murder, arson endangering human life and conspiracy.

The suspects are known to police for minor offences committed in the past, police said.

Dion and Dupuis-Lepage were arrested on Tuesday by patrol officers in Granby, Que., for a minor offence.

Gatineau police detectives traveled to Granby to arrest them in connection with the January arson attack on rue Saint-André in Gatineau in which Martin Rock, 43, died.

Police say they believe Dion and Dupuis-Lepage knew the victim.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and more charges may be laid.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 31, 2022.