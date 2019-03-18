

Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a man and a woman have been charged with drug possession after being arrested Saturday in Overbrook.

Police say a search warrant was executed at a home on Prince Albert St. Saturday. The man and woman were leaving the home. Police accuse them of having crack cocaine and cash with them.

They’re now facing charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking a schedule I substance, and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5000. The man is also charged with breach of probation, police said.

The suspects were not named in a police press release.

Two men were found inside the home that was searched, but they were later released without charges.

Officers found drug packaging, paraphernalia, and scales inside.

Ottawa Police say this investigation is “one of several underway on addresses reported to the Overbrook and Vanier Community Police Officer.”