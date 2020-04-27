OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have announced charges in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man in Quinte West.

The body of Patrick Callighan was found in a home in Quinte West on March 30 after OPP began investigation what they've called allegations involving a death.

60-year-old Bryan David Callighan was arrested April 2 and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

On April 24, 67-year-old Christine Callighan was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.

OPP say no further information will be released, as a publication ban has been imposed.

The investigation is continuing with members of the Quinte West OPP Crime Unit and East Region Forensic Identification Services Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).