Two charged after stopping cars on Queensway off-ramp to sell items
Two people are facing several charges after police say they tried to stop cars on a Highway 417 off-ramp to sell items to the drivers.
Officers were called on Sunday just after 5 p.m. to the westbound Highway 417 at the Woodroffe Avenue exit.
"Officers located two individuals in the live lanes of the off-ramp," OPP said in a news release. "Witnesses indicated the individuals were offering items in exchange for cash."
Police have charged a 32-year-old from Romania and a 19-year-old from Scarborough, Ont. with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obtaining under false pretences and fraud.
They were both held in custody for a court appearance.
