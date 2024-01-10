Two charged after fleeing police following theft: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police says two people have been arrested after being chased by multiple police units after allegedly stealing property.

OPP spokesperson David Yome told CTV News Wednesday the two suspects were initially chased by police in a car. They then ditched the car and ran on foot, he added.

Police had posted on X a description of the two men asking people to call 9-1-1 if they are seen and not to approach them.

At the time of the chase, they were wearing grey clothing, long sleeves, masks and backpacks.