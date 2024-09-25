Two Canadians with ties to Ottawa killed in Lebanon

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) confirmed late Tuesday evening that two Canadians were among those killed in southern Lebanon in a recent airstrike.

GAC has not confirmed their identities due to privacy reasons, but family members told CTV News the two Canadians killed were Hussein and Daad Tabaja, who had previously lived in Ottawa before moving back to Lebanon to be closer to family.

"It's devastating for the family," the couple's son, Kamal Tabaja, told CTV National News. "I don't know what you want to call it, it's like a dark dream."

"I believe they are in a good place. They will be watching over us."

Tabaja says his parents were trying to flee southern Lebanon but were stuck in traffic for hours. That's when they were among those killed in an airstrike.

He says family members spent hours trying to reach them before their burnt-out BMW was found in a ditch.

The burnt car belonging to Hussein and Daad Tabaja, reportedly killed in Lebanon by an airstrike amid growing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. (Photo provided by Kamal Tabaja)

Tabaja says their bodies were badly burned but his mother's watch was found in the wreckage.

While the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had given people living in Lebanon's south warning to leave ahead of ramped up airstrikes, Tabaja said people like his parents were not given enough time.

"They bombarded the roads," he said of the IDF. "Bombarded people who have nothing to do with this conflict."

Hussein and Daab Tabaja uprooted their lives in the 1990s to raise their six children in Ottawa in pursuit of a better life and greater opportunities.

It's a story that sounds familiar to Charles Saikaley, who was born in the capital, after parents left Lebanon in 1954 for a better life in Ottawa.

"Almost all of the Lebanese people that I know all have the same story. We left a farm in Lebanon, we all made a living, but we wanted a better life. We wanted a better opportunity," he said.

"That's what it's all about. Taking care of family is the top priority. Whether you have to go to England or the U.S."

Saikaley says hearing the news of Hussein and Daad Tabaja's passing hit close to home.

"They are very resilient the Lebanese people. They've been resilient for 50 years. They're always holding out hope. They're always wishing for better," he said fighting back tears.

"We've had many family members killed over the years. Especially on my wife's side. She knows about that."

Charles Saikaley going through family photos in his office at Saickley Enterprises Property Management. (Austin Lee/CTV News Ottawa)

For Canadians still in Lebanon, GAC says at this point, Canada is not offering assisted departures or evacuations to Canadians in Lebanon.

The agency says Canadians should leave Lebanon now, while the airport is still accessible and commercial airline options remain available.

With files from CTV's Heather Wright.