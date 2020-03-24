OTTAWA -- Two brothers were injured, including one critically, in a single-car crash east of Gatineau overnight.

The crash happened just after midnight on Chemin Filion in L’Ange Gardien, when the vehicle left the road.

MRC des Collines Police say the 23-year-old passenger in the car suffered life-threatening injuries.

His 17-year-old brother, who was driving, suffered serious head injuries.

Police say alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash and the driver will likely face charges.