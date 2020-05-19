OTTAWA -- Police said a couple was taken home by paramedics with no injuries after losing their boat on the Ottawa River and becoming stranded on shore.

The OPP said two boaters, Dustin Howard of Haley Station and Mike Gavin of Dacre, were on the Ottawa River west of the Acres Road boat launch on Monday when they saw a boat headed for the rapids and saw property floating down stream.

The pair called Renfrew OPP who responded with marine officers, the Whitewater Fire Department, Renfrew County Paramedics and local volunteers, who found a boat fully submerged in the rapids.

A couple were found a short time later on the shoreline and had already started a fire, according to police, but they were then taken home by Renfrew County Paramedics with no injuries.