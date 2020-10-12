GATINEAU, QC. -- The City of Gatineau says two arenas have reopened after being closed as a precaution when an employee who worked at both of them tested positive for COVID-19.

In a media statement, the city said one employee at the Frank-Robinson and Paul-et-Isabelle-Duchesnay arenas tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 11.

"The person who tested positive for COVID-19 last worked at the arenas on Oct. 2," the city said.

Activities at both arenas were suspended Sunday so that they could be disinfected. Normal activities were scheduled to resume Monday.

The City says it has contacted anyone who used the facilities on Sunday before the positive test result was known to inform them about it.

Anyone in Gatineau with symptoms or questions about COVID-19 is asked to call 1-877-644-4545.

Gatineau is currently under Quebec's maximum COVID-19 alert level. Under the Level-4 "red zone" alert, organized sports and recreational activities, including competitions are suspended. Sports facilities may remain open for individual activities but dressing rooms may not be used unless it is to access the washroom

The City of Gatineau said restrictions on sports facilities and schools under the Level-4 alert are set to come into effect on Thursday.