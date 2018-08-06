

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire crews tackled a two-alarm house fire in Alta Vista early in the morning on the Colonel By Day holiday.

They were called to 2055 Baffin Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Crews say the building was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival, but crews were able to get it under control within roughly 45 minutes.

The home was empty at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

There's no word yet on the cause of the blaze, or the cost of the damage.