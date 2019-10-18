

CTVNewsOttawa.ca staff





An Ottawa rugby field is a finalist in a contest to win a $250,000 upgrade.

The Twin Elm Rugby Field is one of four nominees across Canada in the Kraft Heinz Project Play contest.

Twin Elm Rugby Park is a not-for-profit athletic facility built in 1973. Since then, Twin Elm has grown to be an international standards facility with five natural grass fields, a clubhouse with change rooms, meeting rooms and a lounge. The stands accommodate more than three thousand sports enthusiasts.

Supporters have created a hashtag #SaveTwinElm to boost their profile and improve their chances of winning the contest.

The other finalists are from Lanigan Saskatchewan, Salmon Arm, BC and Saugeen Shores, Ontario.

Voting at kraftheinzprojectplay.com begins at Noon Friday, Oct. 18 and ends on Noon Sunday, Oct. 21.

In this election, supporters can cast an unlimited number of votes before the deadline.

Now in its 11th year, Kraft Heinz Project Play, in partnership with TSN, has awarded more than $2.9 million to 77 communities across Canada.