OTTAWA -- Twenty-three students of a Gatineau elementary school are isolating at home after being considered at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Centre de service scolaire des Draveurs, one student at École Oiseau-bleu tested positive for COVID-1 9, prompting the local health unit to isolate the student's classmates.

"After a Public Health investigation, the students in this student's class should be removed from school as they are considered moderate risk contacts. The parents of these students are currently being contacted by the school," a statement from the school board said. "Other students can continue to attend school, due to the low risk of contamination established by Public Health."

The school remains open and continues to take all necessary measures to prevent a spread, the board added.

The Quebec government says the system for collecting data on COVID-19 in schools, which was recently implemented, is currently being adjusted.

"Updating of documents presenting the overall picture of the situation in schools is temporarily suspended," a statement on the province's main COVID-19 page says.