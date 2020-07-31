OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, marking two straight weeks of daily double-digit increases.

In its daily dashboard update, OPH said there have now been 2,522 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

Ottawa once again leads the province in new infections. Windsor-Essex has 24 new cases, while Peel is reporting 20. There are 19 new cases in Toronto.

Since July 18, there have been 333 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa. In June, there were 132 reported through the entire month.

There are nine people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, one fewer than Thursday. Four people, including a 16-year-old, are in intensive care.

No new deaths were reported Friday. Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll stands at 264 residents.

In a tweet Friday morning, Christine Elliott said Ottawa's 26 new cases are among 134 new cases reported in Ontario.

Active cases

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has jumped again after a brief dip on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 271 active cases, which is the number of total cases minus the number of resolved cases and deaths.

Three new resolved cases were added to the total count Friday, OPH said. So far, 1,987 of all 2,522 known cases in Ottawa are considered "resolved", having passed 14 days since symptom onset or positive test result.

Cases by age

More than half of all new cases reported Friday are in people under the age of 40, with eight cases in people under the age of 20.

Here is a look at the age breakdown for the 26 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa today.

0-9 years old: Four new cases (72 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (132 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (395 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Three new case (329 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (333 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (343 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (258 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (188 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (275 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (197 cases total)

Institutional outbreaks

There are 10 active outbreaks in congregate settings in Ottawa, including childcare spaces, long-term care homes, and retirement homes.

No new outbreaks were declared Friday, but the outbreak at Jardin Royal Garden retirement home, which began on July 16, has ended.

The following locations are in outbreak status:

Click here to see the latest figures from all current and past outbreaks in Ottawa.