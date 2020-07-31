OTTAWA -- Ontario's health minister is reporting another 26 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, making two full weeks of double-digit daily increases.

In a tweet Friday morning, Christine Elliott said Ottawa's 26 new cases are among 134 new cases reported in Ontario.

Today, Ontario is reporting 134 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase. While a slight uptick over the past two days, 28 of 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. Of today's new cases, 26 are in Ottawa with 24 in Windsor-Essex. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 31, 2020

Ottawa Public Health will update its COVID-19 dashboard at or before 12:30 p.m.

