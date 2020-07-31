Advertisement
Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa Friday
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 10:38AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 31, 2020 10:46AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario's health minister is reporting another 26 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, making two full weeks of double-digit daily increases.
In a tweet Friday morning, Christine Elliott said Ottawa's 26 new cases are among 134 new cases reported in Ontario.
Ottawa Public Health will update its COVID-19 dashboard at or before 12:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. CTV Ottawa will have more information as soon as it becomes available.