OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, one day after just six new cases were reported.

The figures were announced in Ontario's daily provincewide update, in which 115 new cases were announced. It was the first day in over a week that Ontario saw more than 100 new cases in a single day.

Ottawa Public Health will have updated local figures at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have more details as they become available.