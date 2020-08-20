OTTAWA -- Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Ottawa.

Seven of the 12 new cases involve residents under the age of 30 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health announced the 12 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in its update on Thursday afternoon.

Ontario's Ministry of Health had reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today, including 11 in Ottawa.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said due to an issue with reporting, updated numbers were not available from 11 public health units on Thursday, including Brant County, Chatham-Kent, City of Hamilton, Niagara Region, Peterborough, Sudbury * Districts and Windsor-Essex County.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,758 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 265 deaths.

There are currently eight people in hospital with COVID-19, including one in the intensive care unit.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 123 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 120 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A total of 2,370 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Case-by-case breakdown of COVID-19

Here is a breakdown of known COVID-19 cases by age category: