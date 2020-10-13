OTTAWA -- A suspicious package aboard an OC Transpo bus has forced the closure of the Tunney's Pasture transit station.

Ottawa police say a call came in about the package at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. The bus is empty and police are now on scene verifying the contents of the package.

OC Transpo says the bus loop, where riders transfer from the bus to the O-Train and vice-versa, is closed. Buses are now stopping on Scott Street outside the transit station.

⚠️ UPDATE: Tunney's Pasture bus loop remains CLOSED. All bus service moved to HOLLAND AVENUE instead of Scott Street. Staff on site to help. Train service unaffected. https://t.co/dmtbWoSnaH — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) October 13, 2020

OC Transpo later updated to say that the entire transit station is now closed. R1 bus service for O-train riders is in place from Tunney's Pasture to Bayview.

⚠️ UPDATE: Due to ongoing police activity, Tunney's Pasture now FULLY CLOSED. R1 implemented between Tunney's Pasture and Bayview. Trains available at Bayview Station. All bus service at Tunney's available on Holland Avenue. https://t.co/dPLFJKr9ar — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) October 13, 2020

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.