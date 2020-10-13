Advertisement
Tunney's Pasture Station fully closed due to suspicious package investigation
A City of Ottawa traffic camera image showing OC Transpo special constable vehicles parked outside Tunney's Pasture station Oct. 13, 2020. Ottawa police say a suspicious package was found on board an OC Transpo bus. (City of Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A suspicious package aboard an OC Transpo bus has forced the closure of the Tunney's Pasture transit station.
Ottawa police say a call came in about the package at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. The bus is empty and police are now on scene verifying the contents of the package.
OC Transpo says the bus loop, where riders transfer from the bus to the O-Train and vice-versa, is closed. Buses are now stopping on Scott Street outside the transit station.
OC Transpo later updated to say that the entire transit station is now closed. R1 bus service for O-train riders is in place from Tunney's Pasture to Bayview.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.