Tunney's Pasture LRT station reopens after suspicious package investigation
Published Thursday, February 24, 2022 8:01AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 24, 2022 9:43AM EST
Police at Tunney's Pasture station on Thursday morning. (City of Ottawa traffic camera)
Tunney's Pasture Station LRT has reopened after police investigated a suspicious package.
The station closed shortly before 8 a.m., with trains running between Bayview and Blair stations, with customers having to change trains at Lyon Station.
It reopened later Thursday morning.
Shuttle buses were operating between Tunney's and Bayview stations.
Tunney's Pasture is the westernmost point on the Confederation Line.