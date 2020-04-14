OTTAWA -- Expect a sunny start to the day Tuesday but, by the end of the day, the grey sky returns.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for a mainly sunny sky Tuesday, with more clouds moving in by the afternoon. Tuesday's high is 6°C.

There's a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening forecast. The sky is expected to clear overnight as it drops to a low of -4°C.

The average high for this time of the year is around 10°C, while the average low is around 0°C.

On Wednesday, expect a mainly cloudy sky with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 4°C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for a bit more sunshine, with a high of 5°C.