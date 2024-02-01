TSB investigating fatal small plane crash in western Quebec

OTTAWA
    The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says it is investigating a fatal plane crash in the Outaouais region of Quebec.

    The TSB says the accident involved a Cessna 172 that crashed near Martindale, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Ottawa and 35 kilometres north of Wakefield, Que.

    The Cessna 172 is described as a four-seat, single-engine piston aircraft with a high fixed wing.

    The agency said it is deploying a team of investigators to the site of the crash and did not provide more information on the number of deaths or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

    The TSB is the independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation incidents.

