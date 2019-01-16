

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll has learned the Transportation Safety Board will be assisting Ottawa Police in their investigation into the deadly Westboro bus crash.

A source says the TSB has accepted a request from the City to aid in the investigation into Friday's crash, which killed three people and injured 23 others.

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau and Staff Sgt. Peter Jupp of the collision investigation unit will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. today to offer further details on the progress of the investigation.

The Route 269 double-decker bus slammed into the roof of the Transitway shelter at Westboro Station Friday afternoon, cutting through the right side of its upper level.

The bus driver was initially arrested after the crash but has since been released unconditionally.

Bordeleau has cautioned the public not to "read into" the announcement that the driver was arrested in the early moments of the investigation.

This update comes just hours after the head of the TSB, Kathy Fox, said on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Evan Solomon that she has her own doubts about the safety of double-deckers.

"I have ridden on upper levels of double-decker buses lots of times in other countries," Fox said, "but, given what I know now, I might choose another seat."

On Monday, the TSB issued a statement calling on Transport Canada to implement its recommendations for greater crashworthiness standards in buses, which were made as a result of the investigation into the 2013 bus-train crash in Barrhaven.