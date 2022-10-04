Trying to save money? Here's how to save up to 50% on auto insurance
With inflation and the cost of living at a 34-year high this fall, Canadians are looking for ways to save money. While we rely so much on driving, CAA Insurance1 has a way you can save and still get around.
According to CAA, people are looking for strategies to cut down on driving, like combining errands into one trip, using rideshare services, taking public transportation, or hopping on active transportation like bikes or scooters.
For those driving less, there’s another way to save through CAA’s pay-as-you-go auto insurance payment program like CAA MyPaceTM.
CAA MyPace is the only auto insurance payment program in Canada tailored for low-mileage drivers. It gives you the freedom to only pay for the distance you drive and is ideal for people who drive less than 12,000km per year. So not only are you rewarded for driving fewer kilometres by filling up your tank less often and decreasing the wear-and-tear on your vehicle, you’re also saving by reducing your insurance premiums.
To use CAA MyPace, drivers install a device in their vehicle, then buy coverage for 1,000km at a time plus the base rate, and use the CAA MyPace app to keep track of how much they’ve been driving.
On average, CAA MyPace policyholders save 50% on their auto insurance costs compared to traditional insurance policies. Since its launch in 2018, CAA MyPace has helped drivers, like Susan Duncan, save big by using the pay-as-you-go insurance program.
“I saved about $700 when I switched to CAA MyPace Insurance,” says Susan. “As I am a casual driver, MyPace was made for me. I have had the device installed for 4 months and have only driven 282km. Haven't had any claims yet and hope not to. In any case I am glad I switched to CAA Auto and Home Insurance.”
CAA MyPace customer Joanne Byers agrees. “I saved approximately $500 when I switched my truck insurance to CAA My Pace. I first saw it advertised on TV and when I called a CAA representative and got details about the policy, I was sold on it right away. The switching was very easy, and I am happy to pocket the extra cash.”
While CAA MyPace is available to all drivers, CAA Members can double down on their savings by getting a discount of up to 20%2 on their premium. And in addition to saving on their auto insurance, CAA Members can save 3c/L at the pump at participating Shell stations, helping Canadians stretch their pay cheques even further.
To learn more about CAA MyPace and see if it’s right for you, call 1-888-308-4701 to speak with a Licensed CAA Insurance Agent at, or visit GETCAAMYPACE.ca to get a quote online today.
1 Auto and Property Insurance are underwritten by CAA Insurance Company.
2 To qualify for the discount, you must be a current CAA Member in good standing (CAA Membership dues paid in full by membership expiry date). CAA Everyday Members maximum savings on auto Insurance is 5%.
®/™ CAA trademarks are owned by, and use is authorized by, the Canadian Automobile Association.
Vehicle compatibility and enrollment in CAA MyPace payment program is subject to terms and conditions.
Certain conditions, exclusions and underwriting guidelines apply.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
Bear attack leaves 2 women critically injured in B.C., Mounties say
Two women have critical injuries after a bear attack on a trail in northeastern B.C., local Mounties say.
NEW | Canadian naval officer relieved of her duties after allegations of inappropriate conduct on NATO mission
A Canadian naval officer has been relieved of her duties aboard a coastal defence vessel deployed on a NATO operation in Europe over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
Dolly Parton, Martina McBride, and other celebrities react to death of country singer Loretta Lynn
Lynn was mourned on social media by friends and fans who admired the pioneering woman of country music, whose story was told in the 1980 film "Coal Miner's Daughter."
'We all pay the price': Survey finds only 9 per cent of girls aspire to be prime minister
Fewer than one in 10 girls and young women in Canada say they ever aspire to be prime minister, according to a new report, which chalks up the lack of interest in the federal government’s top job largely to concerns about discrimination and sexism.
Women file suit alleging they were sexually assaulted by Newfoundland police officers
Seven women have filed a lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted by "various" on-duty officers with Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial police force between 2001 and 2017.
Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Putin's warnings explained
President Vladimir Putin, who rules the world's biggest nuclear power, has repeatedly cautioned the West that any attack on Russia could provoke a nuclear response. Will he use nuclear weapons and how might the United States and the U.S.-led NATO military alliance respond?
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
Nearly 15,000 customers in P.E.I., Nova Scotia still without power 11 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 Maritimers are still without power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
-
'The reality is kicking in': Experts say storms like Fiona are the new normal for Maritimers
Climate experts say the after-effects of post-tropical storm Fiona make up a new reality on Canada's East Coast -- a reality driven by climate change.
Toronto
-
Why your car can get stolen and how to stop it in Ontario
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.
-
Toronto police make more arrests following rash of violent carjackings
Police have arrested two suspects and issued a warrant for two others as they continue to investigate a dramatic spike in carjackings in Toronto, with 182 incidents so far this year.
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
Montreal
-
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
5 things to watch for with a new CAQ government led by Francois Legault
The Coalition Avenir Quebec, led by Francois Legault, won a second consecutive majority mandate in Monday's election. Here are five things to watch out for as the CAQ leader prepares to name his new cabinet and begins to make good on his party's election promises.
-
Quebec solidaire denounces hateful comments directed at newly-elected MNA
Quebec solidaire (QS) is condemning hateful comments circulating on Twitter that single out the party’s newly-elected candidate in the riding of Maurice Richard, Haroun Bouazzi.
Northern Ontario
-
Brian Bigger withdraws from race to be Sudbury's mayor
In a startling development, incumbent Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger is withdrawing from the municipal election race, citing family reasons.
-
Police say man and a woman tried to abduct child from North Bay park
Police are investigating after a scary incident at a North Bay park on Sunday: a man and a woman tried to convince a nine-year-old child to leave the park with them.
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
London
-
Two pedestrians hurt in serious hit-and-run in west London, Ont.
Fiddlers Green Road is normally a quiet street, according to local residents. But it was anything but quiet on Monday night when the area was a beehive of activity with police and emergency vehicles.
-
Alleged armed carjacking being investigated in London
A carjacking in London is being investigated by police. Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a parking lot in the 600-block of Southdale Road east near Wellington Road for a reported robbery.
-
Ontario gas prices set to see historic single-day jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to take a huge jump, a single-day increase that one industry analyst says has only happened a few times this decade
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Legislature encampment coming down, some members arrested
Provincial staff are dismantling an encampment on the Manitoba Legislature grounds after Winnipeg police brought some encampment members into custody.
-
One man run over, another kidnapped during camper robbery: RCMP
Police are searching for three suspects who they say kidnapped a senior and ran over another man while stealing a truck and camper on a Manitoba highway.
-
'We need justice for Kendara': calls for information as death of Manitoba woman deemed homicide
The death of a Manitoba woman, who was reported missing in 2019 and whose remains were found in The Pas, has been deemed a homicide.
Kitchener
-
Charges withdrawn against brothers accused of assaulting customer in family's Kitchener, Ont. restaurant
The charges against two brothers accused of assaulting a customer with a service dog at a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant have been withdrawn.
-
Woolwich councillors to receive mandatory inclusion, diversity training
Woolwich council passed a motion that will require all councillors to complete mandatory equity, diversity and inclusion training.
-
Guelph Storm head coach steps down to address health concerns
Just two games into the season, the Guelph Storm said effective immediately, co-owner, team president, and head coach Scott Walker will be stepping away from his coaching duties to address health concerns.
Calgary
-
Alberta government confirms another Olympic bid is being explored
Nearly four years after a majority of Calgary voters said no to pursuing the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the provincial government says it is aware of another effort to bring the games to Alberta and it is not ruling the possibility out.
-
Alberta hamlet of Cheadle now home to giant Cheeto statue
Cheetos has recently unveiled a giant Cheeto statue in Cheadle, Alta.
-
CFD investigates cause of northeast grass fire
The Calgary Fire Department was called in to put out a grass fire that sparked in a field near Memorial Drive on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
In new plea for answers, family of missing Sask. woman says they 'just want to put her to rest'
Police in Prince Albert are hoping a new video will help bring closure to the family of a missing woman who vanished more than five years ago.
-
Saskatoon motorcycle driver seriously injured in crash
A 35-year-old motorcycle driver is in hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a van at the intersection of Avenue P North and Faulkner Crescent, near 33rd Street.
-
'We’re having to do more': City of Saskatoon opens new storm pond
With last June’s intense rainfall event in many parts of Saskatoon, city officials are basking in the success of one of its newest storm ponds and have officially opened the community park space associated with it.
Edmonton
-
'Dr. Marie Milne' charged with unauthorized use of doctor title, fraud and forgery
A woman in Edmonton has been accused of fraudulently posing as a medical doctor.
-
Lifeguard charged with negligence in Fort McMurray drowning
A 25-year-old lifeguard has been charged following the 2020 drowning of a 34-year-old man at a Fort McMurray rec complex.
-
Former Alberta human rights chair serves province $2.1M wrongful dismissal lawsuit
Alberta's former human rights commission chief has filed a lawsuit against the justice minister for "malicious treatment" and wrongful dismissal.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire at Minnekhada Regional Park being held at 14 hectares
A wildfire that sparked at Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C. is no longer burning out of control.
-
Video shows suspects smashing Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver
Authorities have released video of two suspects vandalizing part of the Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver over the weekend – an act police have described as "planned and deliberate."
-
Bear attack leaves 2 women critically injured in B.C., Mounties say
Two women have critical injuries after a bear attack on a trail in northeastern B.C., local Mounties say.
Regina
-
Fiery pursuit of stolen semi-truck leads to arrest of two people: Sask. RCMP
Two suspects are in custody after a semi-truck was stolen from a weigh scale station in southeast Saskatchewan, leading police on a chase along the Trans-Canada Highway last week.
-
Flu shot appointments available starting Oct. 11: Sask. Health Authority
Influenza vaccination appointments are now available for booking in Saskatchewan. Beginning Oct. 11, flu shots will be administered across the province according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
Environment Canada reports highest number of tornadoes in Sask. since 2012
Saskatchewan saw 25 tornadoes in 2022, the highest number in the province since 2012, according to Environment Canada (EC).