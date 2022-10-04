Trying to save money? Here's how to save up to 50% on auto insurance

With inflation and the cost of living at a 34-year high this fall, Canadians are looking for ways to save money. While we rely so much on driving, CAA Insurance1 has a way you can save and still get around.

According to CAA, people are looking for strategies to cut down on driving, like combining errands into one trip, using rideshare services, taking public transportation, or hopping on active transportation like bikes or scooters.

For those driving less, there’s another way to save through CAA’s pay-as-you-go auto insurance payment program like CAA MyPaceTM.

CAA MyPace is the only auto insurance payment program in Canada tailored for low-mileage drivers. It gives you the freedom to only pay for the distance you drive and is ideal for people who drive less than 12,000km per year. So not only are you rewarded for driving fewer kilometres by filling up your tank less often and decreasing the wear-and-tear on your vehicle, you’re also saving by reducing your insurance premiums.

To use CAA MyPace, drivers install a device in their vehicle, then buy coverage for 1,000km at a time plus the base rate, and use the CAA MyPace app to keep track of how much they’ve been driving.

On average, CAA MyPace policyholders save 50% on their auto insurance costs compared to traditional insurance policies. Since its launch in 2018, CAA MyPace has helped drivers, like Susan Duncan, save big by using the pay-as-you-go insurance program.

“I saved about $700 when I switched to CAA MyPace Insurance,” says Susan. “As I am a casual driver, MyPace was made for me. I have had the device installed for 4 months and have only driven 282km. Haven't had any claims yet and hope not to. In any case I am glad I switched to CAA Auto and Home Insurance.”

CAA MyPace customer Joanne Byers agrees. “I saved approximately $500 when I switched my truck insurance to CAA My Pace. I first saw it advertised on TV and when I called a CAA representative and got details about the policy, I was sold on it right away. The switching was very easy, and I am happy to pocket the extra cash.”

While CAA MyPace is available to all drivers, CAA Members can double down on their savings by getting a discount of up to 20%2 on their premium. And in addition to saving on their auto insurance, CAA Members can save 3c/L at the pump at participating Shell stations, helping Canadians stretch their pay cheques even further.

To learn more about CAA MyPace and see if it’s right for you, call 1-888-308-4701 to speak with a Licensed CAA Insurance Agent at, or visit GETCAAMYPACE.ca to get a quote online today.

1 Auto and Property Insurance are underwritten by CAA Insurance Company.

2 To qualify for the discount, you must be a current CAA Member in good standing (CAA Membership dues paid in full by membership expiry date). CAA Everyday Members maximum savings on auto Insurance is 5%.

®/™ CAA trademarks are owned by, and use is authorized by, the Canadian Automobile Association.

Vehicle compatibility and enrollment in CAA MyPace payment program is subject to terms and conditions.

Certain conditions, exclusions and underwriting guidelines apply.