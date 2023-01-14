Trustee calls on Ottawa public school board to hire Jewish Equity Coach

A public school trustee is calling on Ottawa's largest school board to hire a Jewish Equity Coach to help educate staff and students about antisemitism.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board will vote Tuesday on a motion from Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth to create the position of a Jewish Equity Coach, one week after two students were charged with hate crimes following an antisemitic incident at a high school in December.

In a motion for the board, Kaplan-Myrth says, "students and staff in Ottawa-Carleton District School Board schools, and in the community, are experiencing a persistent rise in antisemitic attitudes, discourse and behaviour."

Kaplan-Myrth adds Jewish students and families have "shared their traumatic experiences and have appealed to the Board seeking stronger support in protecting and promoting Jewish student well-being."

In December, some parents and community members expressed concern the board was not doing enough to respond to rising hate toward Jewish students and staff.

Last Tuesday, police announced two students have been charged with public incitement of hatred, mischief and criminal harassment following an incident at Sir Robert Borden High School on Dec. 1.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board confirmed the incident last month, saying that after an extracurricular activity, two Jewish students were called into a room by other students.

When they entered, they witnessed a large swastika displayed on the floor and one student made a Nazi salute. Police said Tuesday that one student created and displayed a hate symbol in the school and another used antisemitic language and gestures.

The OCDSB said the school administration launched an investigation as soon as it became aware of the incident, and a plan was put in place to discipline the students responsible.

Jewish Federation of Ontario CEO Andrea Freedman said in December it was "horrifying to hear" about reported acts of hatred towards Jewish students in schools.

Freedman is scheduled to speak at Tuesday's meeting in support of the board hiring a Jewish Equity Coach.

"A Jewish Equity Coach will be an important component of a holistic plan to protect Jewish students and staff from harm," Freedman said in a submission to the board ahead of the meeting.

Other speakers include Rabbi Elizabeth Bolton, who supports the creation of a position to "address and identify the challenges posed by antisemitism" in schools.