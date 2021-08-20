OTTAWA -- An Ottawa public school board trustee wants all teachers, staff, volunteers and guests in schools to be fully vaccinated this fall.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will host a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24 to receive a COVID-19 update ahead of the new school year.

In a statement on Twitter, Trustee Lyra Evans announced plans to introduce motions calling for mandatory vaccinations for staff without medical exemptions, guests and volunteers on school property.

Evans will also call for the OCDSB to work with Ottawa Public Health to create and deliver an education program about the importance of vaccines, youths rights to make medical decisions and, "that every eligible student be able to get a vaccine through a school based clinic."

The Ontario government announced this week that the Ministry of Education will introduce a vaccination disclosure policy for all publicly-funded school board employees.

Staff who are not fully vaccinated will face rapid antigen testing requirements.

Evans will also introduce a motion calling for mandatory face mask policies for Kindergarten students.