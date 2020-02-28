OTTAWA -- Oh, the difference a few characters can make!

U.S. President Donald Trump found himself in CFL country Friday, when he accidentally tagged an Ottawa REDBLACKS player instead of a Pennsylvania radio host in a tweet.

“You go around Pennsylvania and you see Trump signs everywhere. The Donald Trump situation is bigger than the Reagan Revolution. Donald Trump has inspired us.” @RjHarris15 WHP580 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

"You go around Pennsylvania and you see Trump signs everywhere. The Donald Trump situation is bigger than the Reagan Revolution. Donald Trump has inspired us.” Trump wrote, quoting WHP 580 morning host R.J. Harris, whose Twitter handle is @RJHarrisWHP580.

But the president accidentally tagged @RjHarris15, an Ottawa REDBLACKS wide receiver—perhaps due to an autocorrection.

A short time later, the CFL replied, "something tells me this isn't you."

.@RjHarris15 something tells me this isn't you... — CFL (@CFL) February 28, 2020

Harris took the mistake—and the inevitable boost in visits to his profile—and ran with it, promoting his youth football camp at his former high school in Gambrills, Maryland.

Aye, he tagged the wrong Rj Harris y’all. But while I got all y’all attention.. don’t forget... REGISTRATION IS LIVE! pic.twitter.com/5mfj5HTE4j — Rj Harris (@RjHarris15) February 28, 2020

He earned at least a few new followers, too.

That gets a follow anyway. �� — KevinlyFather ���������������� (@KevinlyFather) February 28, 2020

followed just cuz lol — dog (@charlie7146) February 28, 2020

RJ Harris the radio host, meanwhile, retweeted Trump and thanked him, but made no mention of the case of mistaken identity.