Trump tags REDBLACKS receiver in tweet while quoting radio host
Ottawa REDBLACKS wide receiver RJ Harris (Photo: @RjHarris15 / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Oh, the difference a few characters can make!
U.S. President Donald Trump found himself in CFL country Friday, when he accidentally tagged an Ottawa REDBLACKS player instead of a Pennsylvania radio host in a tweet.
"You go around Pennsylvania and you see Trump signs everywhere. The Donald Trump situation is bigger than the Reagan Revolution. Donald Trump has inspired us.” Trump wrote, quoting WHP 580 morning host R.J. Harris, whose Twitter handle is @RJHarrisWHP580.
But the president accidentally tagged @RjHarris15, an Ottawa REDBLACKS wide receiver—perhaps due to an autocorrection.
A short time later, the CFL replied, "something tells me this isn't you."
Harris took the mistake—and the inevitable boost in visits to his profile—and ran with it, promoting his youth football camp at his former high school in Gambrills, Maryland.
He earned at least a few new followers, too.
RJ Harris the radio host, meanwhile, retweeted Trump and thanked him, but made no mention of the case of mistaken identity.