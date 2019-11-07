Trucker fined for watching TV while driving
Police pulled over a transport truck driver on Highway 401 near Napanee this week for allegedly watching TV while behind the wheel.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a transport truck driver “watching TV on the dashboard and swerving all over the road,” OPP said in a news release.
The driver was heading westbound on Highway 401.
Police pulled the truck over near the Napanee exit.
The 38-year-old driver from Toronto was charged with driving with a screen visible. The charge is a Highway Traffic Act offence that carries with it a $615 fine.