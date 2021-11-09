Advertisement
Truck rollover closes Highway 417 on-ramp
Published Tuesday, November 9, 2021 10:55AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 9, 2021 10:55AM EST
A truck rolled over on the Highway 417 westbound on-ramp at Hunt Club Road Tuesday morning. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A Highway 417 on-ramp in the east end is closed after a truck rolled over Tuesday morning.
The crash on the westbound on-ramp at Hunt Club Road happened just after 9 a.m.
No injuries were reported, but the on-ramp is closed as crews work to clean up debris. Police say the ramp is expected to be closed for several hours.
Detours are in place.