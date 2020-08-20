OTTAWA -- Traffic is slow on the Queensway near Canadian Tire Centre after a dump truck struck the overpass.

Ottawa Fire and Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 at Palladium at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Ottawa Fire tells CTV News Ottawa a dump truck struck the overpass.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

Highway 417 eastbound is reduced to two lanes of traffic due to the crash.