OTTAWA -- There are no reports of injuries after a truck carrying lumber and construction material tipped over on a highway in La Pêche, Que., leaving a trail of debris on the road and damaging a home.

The MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police says the driver of the truck lost control while backing up on on a curve and the vehicle tipped over along Highway 105 in the Farrellton area Wednesday afternoon.

Présentent : Route 105 fermée à la hauteur du secteur Farrellton. Camion semi-remorque qui s’est renversé. #policemrc pic.twitter.com/XkFYWs9TpE — PoliceMRCdesCollines (@Police_MRC) February 10, 2021

A load of lumber tipped out of the truck, striking a home. Photos posted on social media by the MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police showed a hydro pole and the home damaged by the lumber.

There were three people inside the home at the time of the incident. Police say, fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police continue to investigate.