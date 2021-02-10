Advertisement
Truck hauling construction lumber tips over in La Pêche, damaging home
A home was damaged when a truck full of construction lumber tipped over while reversing in La Peche, Que. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/Police_MRC)
Share:
OTTAWA -- There are no reports of injuries after a truck carrying lumber and construction material tipped over on a highway in La Pêche, Que., leaving a trail of debris on the road and damaging a home.
The MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police says the driver of the truck lost control while backing up on on a curve and the vehicle tipped over along Highway 105 in the Farrellton area Wednesday afternoon.
A load of lumber tipped out of the truck, striking a home. Photos posted on social media by the MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police showed a hydro pole and the home damaged by the lumber.
There were three people inside the home at the time of the incident. Police say, fortunately, no one was hurt.
Police continue to investigate.