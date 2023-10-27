Truck driver stopped for stunt driving on Roger Stevens Drive in Ottawa

Two drivers will be spending the weekend without their vehicle after being stopped for stunt driving on Ottawa roads.

Ottawa police say the driver of a RAM pick-up truck was spotted travelling 92 km/h on Roger Stevens Drive on Friday. The speed limit is 50 km/h.

Police say another officer spotted a driver going 103 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the Crystal Beach area.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

"We continue to work with our enforcement partners…removing high-risk drivers from area roads," police said.