A transport truck driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, between the Hwy. 15 exit and Joyceville Road, in Kingston at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday.

The truck was carrying cardboard.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hwy. 401 is closed while police investigate. Traffic is being detoured off Hwy. 401 at Hwy. 15.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson