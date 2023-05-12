Truck driver killed in crash in Ottawa's rural south end

Ottawa paramedics say one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Greely.

Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a truck and an SUV at 8th Line Road and Parkway Road in Ottawa's rural southeast end just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported two children in the SUV to hospital in serious but stable condition, while three adults in the SUV were in stable condition at the hospital. Paramedics say the injuries to all five people in the SUV are non-life threatening.

Ottawa police say an investigation is underway into the cause of the collision.