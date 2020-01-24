Truck driver charged in fatal crash on Hwy. 401 eastbound near Brockville
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 7:15AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 24, 2020 10:40AM EST
Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Brockville.
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man with careless driving causing death following a fatal collision on the 401 involving two transport trucks.
The collision happened Thursday evening just before 6:30 p.m near Brockville.
55-year-old Bernard Perreault of Frampton, Quebec was pronounced dead at the scene.
63-year-old Miladinko Majstorovic of Toronto is scheduled to appear in Brockville court at a later date.
The eastbound Highway 401 reopened Friday morning.
Police said there may be lane restrictions later while crews remove one of the transport trucks.