Truck crashes into a house in Kingston, Ont.

The driver of a pick-up truck is facing impaired driving charges after the vehicle crashed into the side of a house in Kingston, Ont., seriously injuring four people.

Police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Rose Abbey Dr., in the city’s east end.

Sgt Steve Koopman say the four people travelling in the Ford F-150 were between the ages of 20-24.

"We do know there are multiple serious or life-altering injuries to at least a couple of occupants inside the truck," he says.

A family with two small children were home at the time of the crash, but were not injured.

Police closed off a section of the road for the investigation throughout Saturday morning, using drones to reconstruct the scene, looking to determine what happened.

"We’re still determining what we’re looking at for sequence of events, what the cause of this was and who might be at fault," says Koopman.

Pylons set up by officers showed a path from the street, across two properties, before the truck reached the house.

Police confirm there is no structural damage to the home, and by the afternoon police had cleared the scene and say they continue to investigate.

The 21-year-old driver of the truck is facing three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The driver's license was immediately suspended for 90 days and the vehicle is impounded for a mandatory seven days, according to police.